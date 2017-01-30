HONOLULU (AP) — Nearly 9 million visitors traveled to Hawaii last year as the state broke records for tourist arrivals and spending.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Monday 8.9 million visitors came to the state in 2016. That's 3 percent more than the previous year.
Visitors spent $15.6 billion while in the islands, a 4 percent increase over 2015.
It's the fifth straight year visitor arrival and spending figures have broken records.
Travelers from the western half of the continental U.S. grew 4.3 percent to 3.7 million. Travelers from the eastern part of the continental U.S. climbed 3.7 percent to 1.9 million.
Visitor traffic from Japan was little changed from the previous year at 1.5 million.