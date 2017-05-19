LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary unemployment rate has dropped a tenth of a point, hitting 3 percent in April compared with 3.1 percent in March.

The February rate was 3.2 percent.

The department said in a report released Friday that the April rate was two-tenths of a point under the year-ago rate of 3.2 percent. The new rate also remained well below the U.S. rate of 4.4 percent in April.

The report says Nebraska nonfarm employment remained above 1 million last month. The private industry segments with the most growth over April were mining and construction, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

