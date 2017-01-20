LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new report says Nebraska's preliminary unemployment rate remained steady at 3.4 percent in December, matching the November figure.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said in a news release Friday that the rate was fourth-tenths of a percentage point higher than the December 2015 rate of 3 percent but well below the preliminary December 2016 national rate of 4.7 percent. The national rate rose a tenth of a point from November's 4.6 percent.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin says December was the 10th consecutive month in which the state's nonfarm employment topped 1 million. The report says nonfarm employment grew by nearly 8,200 over the year.

Tags