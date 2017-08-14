NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Neff Corp., up $4.15 to $26

The equipment rental company Neff said it received a buyout offer worth $25 per share, or $596 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 99 cents to $12.60

Automotive News reported that a Chinese car maker offered to buy the company, but that the offer was rejected.

Newmont Mining Corp., down 51 cents to $36.02

The price of gold fell as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea appeared to ease.

Tesco Corp., up 50 cents to $4.40

The drilling technology developer said it will be acquired by drilling contractor Nabors Industries in an all-stock deal.

Netflix Inc., down 40 cents to $171

The streaming video company announced a deal with show creator Shonda Rhimes, one of the biggest names in TV.

Target Corp., up 76 cents to $55.79

The retailer said it will buy transportation technology company Grand Junction to help it offer same-day delivery to shoppers.

VMware Inc., up $6.07 to $98.02

The cloud computing company gave a strong second-quarter forecast.

JD.com Inc., down $1.65 to $44.25

Investors were disappointed with the Chinese online retailer's second-quarter results.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 53 cents to $12.67

Technology companies including chipmakers did better than the rest of the market on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

