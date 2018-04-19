Junior Achievement of the Heartland has promoted Dougal Nelson, a member of its senior management, to be the organization's new president and CEO.
Nelson, who joined JA in November 2016 as development vice president, replaces Barbara VenHorst, who retired in October. Nelson was selected as part of a national search process.
“Dougal, has strong management skills and brings a great deal of expertise and enthusiasm for our work,” Mike Vondran, board chair of JA of the Heartland's governing board of directors, said in a news release.
JA is the world’s largest and fastest-growing organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.
Headquartered in Moline, JA of the Heartland serves 24 counties in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin.
“I am proud and honored to be a part of a prominent organization like JA with such an important mission,” Nelson said. “JA educates and inspires young people to value free enterprise, business, and economics to improve the quality of their lives. I will work hard to ensure that more and more students experience JA’s high-quality programs so they can gain the skills relevant to success in their future careers and in their lives.”
Nelson brings an extensive background in management, sales, and business development in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. Prior to joining JA, he held leadership roles at Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities, American Red Cross and Isabel Bloom LLC.
He is a Quad-City native and graduate of Western Illinois University. Nelson and his wife, Pam, reside in Moline.