For the time being, Nestle Purina has given up on the 19 acres of Davenport riverfront land it sought for a truck parking lot.
Nestle Purina Plant Manager Kurt Rouse emailed the company's lease withdrawal request to Mayor Frank Klipsch Wednesday morning.
"Nestle would like to temporarily withdraw the current license agreement to develop a parking lot on 19 acres of city owned property," Rouse wrote. "Nestle will continue to work with the City of Davenport’s and the chamber’s respective economic development staff on alternatives to improve and grow."
The 50-year lease agreement has become a contentious issue as the Levee Improvement Commission voted to deny recommendation of the lease on Jan. 11.
Members of the commission balked at the terms of the lease, calling many of them one-sided.
Had the lease been approved, Nestle Purina would have paid $1 per year for the first five years.
The agreement was supposed to placed on a City Council agenda, but city officials have said that it was awaiting word from the company whether it wanted to proceed.
