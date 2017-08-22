Netflix loves to pick hits for each subscriber — but how?

FILE - This Monday, July 17, 2017, file photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Much of the attention showered on Netflix focuses on its insatiable appetite for original content. But this streaming network's multi-billion-dollar annual outlay for new programming necessitates another challenge: Matching each program with the subscribers who are likely to enjoy it. Netflix tags content, then identifies viewer habits. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)