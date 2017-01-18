LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) _ Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.7 million.
The Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.
The internet video service posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.
Netflix shares have risen almost 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $133.25, a climb of 24 percent in the last 12 months.
