CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The state has provided a financial boost to a northern Nevada plant that will convert garbage into jet and diesel fuel by approving $150 million in economic development bonds for a facility that the governor likened to the trash-powered time machine in "Back to the Future."
The money approved on Tuesday will allow Fulcrum Bioenergy to begin the second phase of the project, Nevada Appeal reported (http://bit.ly/2wLSu0C ). The company already turns garbage into what it calls "feedstock." But the new facility will turn that condensed product into a synthetic crude that can then be turned into jet fuel and diesel.
The process will convert 175,000 tons (158,800 metric tons) of garbage into 11 million gallons (41.6 million liters) of fuel each year and will do it without creating pollution, Business and Industry Director Bruce Breslow told the Board of Finance, which Gov. Brian Sandoval leads.
The bonds are part of the financing package and the company and its other backers will eventually put a total of $347 million into the project, Breslow said. The benefit to the bonds is they're tax free.
Sandoval praised the project as a state of the art plant to recycle municipal garbage.
"We are all old enough to remember seeing that trash go into a flying car," Sandoval said referencing the "Back to the Future" movie. "This is close to that only into jets."
The new plant should be up and operating in the town of Lockwood by September 2019.
