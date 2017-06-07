BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A new call center planned for a Buffalo suburb could create 1,500 jobs over the next five years.

New York state officials on Wednesday announced that New York City-based Strategic Financial Solutions plans to build a 60,000-square-foot center in Amherst and fill it with client servicing and sales consultants.

The 10-year-old company helps people manage their debt and resolve financial problems without declaring bankruptcy.

New York's Empire State Development will provide up to $10 million in tax credits in return for the company meeting its job creation commitment.

