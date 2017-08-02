New data shows how close jets came to crashing at SF airport

This composite of images released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows Air Canada flight 759 (ACA 759) attempting to land at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on July 7, bottom. At top is a map of the runway created from Harris Symphony OpsVue radar track data analysis. At center is from a transmission to air traffic control from a United Airlines airplane on the taxiway. The bottom image was taken from San Francisco International Airport video and annotated by source. (NTSB via AP)