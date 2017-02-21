Dick's Sporting Goods will open five new stores nationwide — including a trio of stores in Davenport — during the second week in March, the Pittsburgh-based retailer announced Tuesday.
Grand opening celebrations are planned from March 10-12 at its new stores in Davenport as well as Queens, New York, and Hinesville, Georgia.
The Davenport store will include a Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy all under one roof making it the third store of its kind in the country. Located at 5511 Elmore Ave. in the Davenport Commons shopping complex, it will replace the existing store at 5250 Elmore Ave.
The store will be the 680th Dick's store in the country and eighth in Iowa. The sister stores will become the 29th Field & Stream and 92nd Golf Galaxy nationwide as well as the first in Iowa and second in Iowa, respectively.
"We look forward to celebrating the grand opening of five new stores in three different states," said Lauren Hobart, Dick's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Having a presence in these cities will allow us to better-serve the athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who live there."
In the Glendale area of Queens, the new Dick's will open in one of the former Sports Authority locations the company took over late last year.
Dick's said the five stores created more than 370 total jobs for the three communities.
As part of its grand opening celebrations, the stores will host several special guests. In Davenport, the guests will include on Saturday: former Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg and Jeremy Roenick, hockey analyst and avid golfer. On Sunday: Chicago Bears tight-end Zach Miller and Nascar driver Bobby Labonte will make appearances.
Wristbands are required to get an autograph and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a complete schedule of promotions, giveaways and special guests, visit dicks.com/Davenport.