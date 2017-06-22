CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Once-divided Republicans pulled together to approve an $11.7 billion two-year state budget on Thursday over the objections of Democrats who complained that the plan cut taxes for businesses while leaving too many others in need.
Both the House and Senate voted Thursday on the spending plan negotiated by a committee of conference earlier this month. The Republican-led Senate, which had passed an $11.8 billion plan in May, approved both the spending plan and a companion bill 14-9 along party lines. The Republican-led House approved the budget on a vote of 198-169 and passed the trailer bill that makes necessary policy changes by a vote of 212-161.
In April, conservative House Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat an $11.9 billion plan, but most of them came around to supporting the compromise.
"No one party, no one person got everything they wanted, but everybody got something. I think that's the big win," said Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. "From the moderates, to the conservatives, the (House Republican Alliance), the Freedom Caucus, the Senate, the House, the governor's office. We all had input in creating what I think is just an outstanding budget."
Republicans said the deal addresses critical problems such as mental health care and the opioid drug crisis while protecting taxpayers and putting the state on firm financial footing. It doubles the percentage of liquor revenue that will go to the governor's commission on drug and alcohol abuse prevention, treatment and recovery, increases the number of community-based mental health treatment beds and expands services for children with severe emotional disturbances.
Rep. Neal Kurk, R-Weare, said the budget works for both those who need specialized services and those who pay for them.
"Some members want this budget to do more. Other members want this budget to do less. This budget takes a responsible middle course," he said.
Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, urged opponents to not view the budget as a negative but as an opportunity to further work with Republicans on achieving some of their goals.
"The passage of this budget is not the end of our work," he said.
Only five Democrats voted for the budget in the House and none in the Senate. Democrats in both chambers argued that it includes nothing for job training or workforce development and flat-funds the state university system at a time when businesses are begging for skilled workers.
"Everything the business community asked us for? Gone," said Rep. Daniel Eaton, a Democrat from Stoddard who said he was "profoundly disappointed" that House members on the conference committee didn't fight harder.
"House conferees were rolled like a drunk in an alley," he said.
Sen. Bette Lasky, D-Nashua, voted no in part because the budget creates a new lottery program that allows players to access scratch tickets through a mobile app on a phone or tablet.
"This is frankly obscene," she said. "This is adding insult to injury, and God forbid you're a pro gambler, this is giving you nirvana."
Rep. Victoria Sullivan, a member of the Freedom Caucus that helped derail the earlier version of the budget, said members were satisfied that the changes would help taxpayers.
"As a body, a lot of us had concerns with the amount of spending. However, in the end, the majority felt confident in the changes that were made," said the Manchester Republican.
The budget now goes to Sununu, who will have five days to sign it after it officially reaches his office.
___
Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show the House vote was 198-169, not 169-98.