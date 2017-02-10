CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey bank has sent wrong statements to potentially hundreds of customers.

Cape May Court House-based Sturdy Savings Bank blames a printing error.

President Gerald Reeves tells The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2lvO5cv ) some customers received information about other customers on their statements. Reeves says it was not a breach of the computer system's security and no one has access to their accounts.

The bank is alerting customers and corrected statements will be mailed to affected customers.

Sturdy has a dozen branches in Cape May County..

