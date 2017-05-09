MANNINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey flooring company plans to lay off 80 employees following its sale of a vinyl tile product line to a Pennsylvania company.
Mannington Mills says it will close its Mannington Township factory in about a month and 40 hourly workers and 40 salaried employees will lose their jobs. The line was sold to Armstrong Flooring in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pXem8I ) the layoffs account for four percent of Mannington Mills' workforce.
CEO Russell Grizzle says that it's a good business decision since the vinyl tile sales have declined in recent years, though it would be a better decision if no one had to lose their jobs.
Grizzle says employees involved in the layoffs were notified Monday.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com