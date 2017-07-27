GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The Gallup City Council has passed an ordinance limiting the timeframe that takeout alcohol can be purchased within city limits.
Alcohol not being consumed at an establishment such as a bar or that is packaged to be taken out of the establishment can only be purchased from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. effective August 24.
The Gallup Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2o70OE6 ) that City Attorney George Kozeliski says the ordinance is aimed at giving police officers a chance to "catch their breath."
The purchase timeframe was cut by three hours, which is the maximum amount of time Class B counties are allowed to limit sales per a bill signed in March by Gov. Susana Martinez.
Gallup Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Boyd says pushing the hours back will provide "tremendous relief."
