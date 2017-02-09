SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Congressman Steve Pearce says he has pitched the idea of constructing an oil refinery in New Mexico to the administration of President Donald Trump.
The lone Republican in New Mexico's congressional delegation described his efforts to ignite job growth in his home state Thursday during an address to a joint session of the Legislature.
Pearce did not specify where the refinery project would be located or how it might be financed. He praised Trump's efforts to restart stalled pipeline infrastructure projects including the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. Native American tribal leaders in New Mexico wrote to Trump in January to express their opposition to extending the pipeline underneath a reservoir.
Pearce represents New Mexico's southern congressional district that includes portions of the oil-rich Permian Basin.