LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — A 23-year-old New Mexico man charged with stealing copper pipe and fittings from the Los Alamos National Laboratory has been sentenced to three years of probation.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/4tlGSC) the Los Alamos Magistrate Court last week sentenced Joshua Montoya of Espanola in connection with his July 2016 arrest.
Authorities say Montoya was arrested after the owner of an Espanola scrap metal yard gave investigators Montoya's driver's license information and sales records.
Montoya pleaded no contest to larceny.
Montoya's attorney, Tyr Loranger, says he was able to get a more lenient sentence for his client because there were others involved in the thefts.