SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to raise New Mexico's statewide minimum wage has reached the floor of the state Senate.

Legislators took up debate Wednesday of a bill that would raise the pay floor from $7.50 an hour to $9. The bill includes an $8 hourly training wage for the first two months of employment.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

The first wage hike for the state's lowest paid workers since 2009 would be felt acutely in rural, low-income areas. The state's three largest urban areas — Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Albuquerque — already have local minimums. The highest is $11.09 in Santa Fe.

With the federal minimum wage frozen at $7.25 since 2009, many states are taking action. Nineteen states began the year with higher minimum wages through automated adjustments, new laws or ballot initiatives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags