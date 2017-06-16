ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's unemployment rate is down slightly.

The Department of Workforce Solutions reports that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in May, down from 6.7% in both April of this year and May of last year.

The department reports that nonfarm payroll employment grew by 7,500 jobs, or just under 1 percent, between May 2016 and May 2017 while eight industries added jobs and five posted losses.

According to department, the job boost is attributable to gains in private-sector industries.

