ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The founders of a New Mexico guardianship firm have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they embezzled millions of dollars from the trust accounts of their clients as part of a decade-long scheme.
Susan Harris and Sharon Moore entered their pleas Thursday in federal court in Albuquerque. They posted the equity in their homes as bond and their conditions of release include supervision pending trial.
A 28-count indictment against the women and their company — Ayudando Guardians, Inc. — includes conspiracy, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering charges.
Federal authorities have taken over the company and have set up a special website and phone number for Ayudando clients who need information about their accounts.
Prosecutors say hundreds of clients, including disabled veterans and people with special needs, relied on Ayudando to manage their finances.
