As Chandler Poole considered different cities to use his development skills, Rock Island stood out because of its residents and their desire to see their community grow.
Now, as the city's new community and economic development director, Poole plans to cultivate partnerships to make that growth a reality.
Before being hired by Rock Island, Poole spent time hanging out around the city on his own — buying ice cream, seeing the sights and just talking to people he'd meet. While he did the same thing in other U.S. cities where he had job prospects, he said, "this is the only one that had people say 'We want good things to happen. We're proud of our city.'"
Poole sees his job as re-engaging residents, developers, companies and others with the city."The department is not just about economic development," he said, "it also is about community development.
"That's what attracted me — the pieces are all here. They just have not been put together," said Poole, who began his new post Dec. 1. He replaces Jeff Eder, who left in July to become the city administrator in East Peoria, Illinois.
A veteran of community development, as well as corporate real estate development, the Madison, Wisconsin, native has been on both sides of the development table. A 1991 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Poole majored in economics and history and minored in architectural history.
In his 25-year career, he has represented major companies in real estate dealings in the Twin Cities, worked to attract business to rural North Carolina with the Uptown Shelby Association, and most recently spent eight years as development director in West Lafayette, Indiana, the home of Purdue University. One of the major accomplishments during his tenure was annexing the university into the city.
He left that job in April to return to the Midwest and be closer to family.
Interim Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said city leaders liked Poole's attitude. "He had a lot of successes in his previous job at West Lafayette. He seemed like he'd be a good fit for Rock Island.
"One focus we hear all the time is economic development, but his time will be split on community engagement. We have a lot of neighborhood groups, business organizations and a lot of volunteer groups," Tweet said. "We just want to engage all those groups and make Rock Island a better place."
Poole joins Rock Island on the heels of a major economic development blow — Walmart's decision to not build on a shovel-ready site on 11th Street.
"Yes, they (resident/the city) wanted it to happen. It didn't. So, OK, how are we going to fix it?" he said. "Yes, $15 million was invested in it. ... It's a buildable site, it is city-owned and that's very attractive to a developer."
New development that resulted cannot be dismissed, he said, pointing out Missman's new headquarters and office park, which also brought a new Black Hawk College outreach center. Likewise, Hill & Valley moved its bakery operations to the Columbia Park area in Rock Island.
While the Walmart site, downtown and the city's industrial areas are top of his priority list, he said, so are the city's neighbors. "One of the biggest tasks is engaging residents, churches and other partners. They all play a role."
In West Lafayette, Poole helped the city to forge a strong partnership with Purdue in building a new research park, spec buildings, and an ambitious $150 million State Street project, expected to generate $1 billion of new development over the next 20 years. In Rock Island, he sees similar partnerships evolving with Augustana College, Black Hawk College, developers and community organizations.
"When we interviewed him, we all were on the same page on how we want to move the city forward," Tweet said.
Poole said he is enthused by his dedicated, 21-person staff, who are a mix of longtime Rock Island employees and new residents. He also has four positions to fill.
"Development can be beneficial to all partners," he said. "You want all to do well."