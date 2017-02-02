NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris International reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell just short of expectations, but exponential growth in shipments of its "heat-not-burn" products and improved outlook for 2017 impressed investors and boosted its stock in midday trading.
The tobacco company, which only sells its products outside the U.S., said it shipped 7.4 billion units of its HeatSticks product in 2016, compared to 396 million in 2015. Fourth-quarter shipments of HeatSticks were similarly robust, with 3.7 billion units shipped, compared with 62 million in the same quarter last year.
The company said its iQOS device, which is used to heat the HeatSticks, did not turn a profit due to introductory discounts as the product continues to roll out internationally. The company submitted an application for iQOS to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at the end of 2016.
Philip Morris International estimated that as of the end of 2016, 1.4 million adult smokers have converted from traditional tobacco products to the newer technologies and expect growth in the segment to continue.
The maker of Marlboro and other brands said shipments of traditional cigarettes fell by more than 4 percent during the quarter and year, and reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.71 billion, or $1.10 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share. Earnings per share for the same period in 2015 were 80 cents.
Because Philip Morris International does all of its business overseas, a stronger U.S. dollar has cut into revenue generated overseas when it's translated back into dollars. The company posted revenue of $19.19 billion in the period, an improvement of more than 4 percent over the fourth quarter in 2015. Revenue for 2016 was $74.95 billion, up 1.4 percent over last year's $73.9 billion.
Philip Morris International expects full-year earnings in 2017 to be $4.70 to $4.85 per share, compared with $4.48 last year.
Philip Morris International shares rose almost 3 percent in midday trading and have increased close to 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased more than 10 percent in the last 12 months.
___
This story was generated in part by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PM
_____
Keywords: Philip Morris, Earnings Report