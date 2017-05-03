NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $398.8 million in the period.

New York Times shares have increased 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

