OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The company that owns the right to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and the NFL went back to court Wednesday in an effort to reverse a decision banning the substitution of Canadian ads over American ones during the game.
Bell Media, which owns CTV, and the NFL formally filed notices of appeal of a recent court ruling upholding the ban, but made clear they're hoping the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will intervene before the case is heard.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
___
For more NFL coverage: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL