Nielsen NV on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $131 million.
The Oxford, England-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. That beat the average analyst estimate of 36 cents per share, according to FactSet.
The media and marketing information provider posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.65 billion.
Nielsen expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.46 per share.
Nielsen shares have declined almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 11 percent. The stock has fallen 26 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was corrected to remove reference to adjusted earnings per share. Nielsen's GAAP quarterly profit beat the average analyst estimate, according to FactSet.