NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Nike Inc., down $1.76 to $52.90
The shoe and athletic gear maker said it will cut 1,400 jobs and sell fewer types of sneakers.
Alphabet Inc., down $7.75 to $960.18
Technology companies continued their recent steep downturn.
Kroger Co., down $5.72 to $24.56
The supermaket chain cut its annual profit guidance as an important sales gauge decreased in the latest quarter.
Nucor Corp., down $4.51 to $54.60
The steel maker's guidance disappointed Wall Street, as the company said its milling business isn't doing as well.
Paccar Inc., up $1.22 to $65.11
Industrial companies rose after a report showed manufacturing output held steady in May.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., up $1.12 to $110
Real estate companies and other big dividend payers did better than the rest of the market Thursday.
Mattel Inc., down $1.48 to $20.67
The toy maker said it wants to cut costs, restructure its business and bring new products to market faster.
Bob Evans Farms Inc., down $3.07 to $68.99
The restaurant chain's profit projections fell far short of analyst estimates.