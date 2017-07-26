TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co. has reversed into profit for the April-June quarter from losses the previous year, boosted by the popularity of its Switch hybrid game machine.

Kyoto-based Nintendo reported Wednesday a profit of 21.26 billion yen ($190 million) for the fiscal first quarter, improving from a 24.5 billion yen loss for the three months through June 30 last year.

Quarterly sales more than doubled to 154.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) from 62 billion yen the previous year.

Nintendo, which makes Super Mario and Pokemon games, left unchanged its full year forecast through March 2018, for a 45 billion yen ($402 million) net profit on 750 billion yen ($6.7 billion) sales.

Nintendo sold 1.97 million Switch machines during the quarter, for cumulative sales of 4.7 million units since March.

