The Iowa Finance Authority is seeking nominations for the 10th annual HousingIowa Awards.
The awards recognize programs, projects and individuals in all sectors of Iowa’s housing industry for their leadership and innovation in advancing affordable housing opportunities. Nominations are due July 14.
Nominations will be judged by an independent panel of judges. Winners will be announced Sept. 6 at the 2017 HousingIowa Conference in Cedar Rapids.
Award categories include: multifamily development; single-family development; special needs development; innovation; legislative friend of housing award and Kay Anderson friend of Iowa award.
For more information about the 2017 awards and conference, visit HousingIowaConference.com.