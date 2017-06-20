WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man with Lou Gehrig's disease is using his passion for making pickles to help fight for a cure.

Arthur Cohen was diagnosed three years ago at age 58 with the disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

WABC-TV reports despite losing the ability to walk and talk he's raised $200,000 for ALS research by selling pickles through his nonprofit, Pickals, spelled P-I-C-K-A-L-S.

Cohen first made pickles in his Maplewood kitchen but moved to a local factory when demand rose.

There's no known cure for the disease, named for New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig. Most people die within a few years of being diagnosed.

Gehrig played 2,130 consecutive games and earned the nickname The Iron Horse. He retired because of ALS and died in 1941 at age 37.

