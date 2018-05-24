Meat producers across the world recognized Norman Rich as "the catalyst that started" what the turkey industry is today, according to his brother, Martin Rich.
Norman Rich, former president of Louis Rich Foods, who was referred to as the "Turkey King" of the Quad-Cities, died Wednesday at the age of 91. Norman and Martin Rich joined their father's company, with locations in Rock Island and West Liberty, at a time when new technology was drastically changing the meat industry.
“We had good timing because people wanted convenience; they wanted meat cooked and ready to eat,” said Martin Rich, who joined the company in 1955. "And people were much more conscious of the health aspects of fat. That was the story of turkey and we took off with it."
After the death of Louis Rich — a Russian-Jewish immigrant who landed in the Quad-Cities and founded Rock Island Produce Co. in the 1920s — Norman Rich changed the company’s name and took over as president in 1970. Martin Rich said his brother was the “marketing genius” behind the company, while he handled the production.
Norman Rich, for example, marketed turkey as more than the annual Thanksgiving staple, he said. And the company eventually became the world’s largest “further processor” of turkey, bringing the first sliced lunchmeat turkey and turkey-based sausages and brats to market.
“They always believed in real high quality,” said Miles Rich, son of Norman, who joined the company in the 1970s. “We weren’t always the cheapest but we didn’t try to compete on price. We developed the first skin-on oven-roasted boneless turkey breast that didn’t fall apart. And we charged more money for it and got it. When we got a customer, we didn’t lose them.”
When his father and uncle took over the family business, Miles Rich said annual sales were around $3 million, but “when we sold to Oscar Mayer 19 years later, our sales were $200 million.”
In his opinion, the business was “built by Norman and Martin Rich.” But the acknowledgments the brothers received, including Norman Rich’s award for international exporting, were all received in their father’s name, he said, adding “the success was built around our father’s reputation.”
About a decade after Louis Rich arrived in the United States, he began driving a bread truck for a bakery. A few years later, he started his first brick-and-mortar business in Rock Island. By 1943, he opened a 220,000-square-foot production facility in West Liberty, and the company continued to expand, eventually operating three plants and selling across the world.
“That was the story of the Quad-Cities,” Miles Rich said. “A lot of well-known people that were very successful who grew up in the Quad-Cities were Jewish immigrants. It was the first big trading area west of Chicago, so it was a gathering place. We have a great family and a great family history.”
While he spent vacations and time after school at his father’s business, Norman Rich didn’t always want to join the company. He was planning to go to medical school when he was drafted to serve in the military during World War II, according to Miles Rich, who said he never ended up being sent overseas.
Fate and strong ties to the Quad-Cities brought Norman Rich back home to partner with his brother, he said. They eventually grew the company to be the largest turkey producer in the world. But regardless of how large the business grew, the brothers were known for their compassion.
“They had a business opportunity and they took it, and they were innovative,” Miles Rich said. “And they never had a union because they treated their people well enough. That's nothing against unions, but if you worked for Marty and Norman, you didn’t need a union.”
Martin Rich said his brother was “a very special, unusual person, who never had a bad word to say about anybody.” A 1978 Quad-City Times article described Norman Rich as having an “affable, soft-spoken manner,” reminiscent of a young Jimmy Stewart.
Miles Rich said his father was “outgoing and gregarious,” adding his main priorities were family, education and religion.