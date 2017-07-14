WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A company that makes fuel products for transportation and off-highway markets says it's closing down its North Carolina operation, putting 220 people out of work.
WITN-TV reports The Filtration Group of Parker Hannifin Corp. has announced it will be closing its facility in Washington and transferring production to existing locations in South Dakota and Mississippi.
Aidan Gormley, director of global communications and branding, said the closing will allow the company to focus on the remaining facilities and ensure higher quality and shorter lead times for customers.
Gormley says the Washington closing will begin immediately and is expected to be complete by December. The affected workers are expected to receive severance pay and opportunities for other jobs.
