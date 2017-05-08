GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The nation's first commercial unmanned aircraft business park plans to begin flying large drones where they can't be seen by the pilot.
Grand Sky officials say the North Dakota park has received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly beyond visual line of fight. Initial flights will be limited to drones flying within 60 miles of the Grand Forks facility.
Grand Sky Development Co. president Thomas Swoyer Jr. says the park hopes to help advance the industry to the next level of integration.
The company has not set a date for the first flight.
Grand Sky is a 217-acre park located on the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Defense contractors Northrup Grumman and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. are the anchor tenants.