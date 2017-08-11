BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's oil production slipped in June but remained above 1 million barrels per day for the fifth consecutive month.
The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.03 million barrels of oil daily in June. That's down from 1.04 million barrels in May.
North Dakota also produced 1.84 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in June, down slightly from 1.85 billion cubic feet daily in May.
The June tallies are the latest figures available.
There were 57 drill rigs operating in North Dakota on Friday, up two from the June average.