BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a 3.7 percent electric rate increase for Montana Dakota Utilities Co., amounting to about $7.5 million in revenue.
The fixed monthly charge for customers will increase 11 cents to 46 cents per day.
The commission says the company had originally asked for an increase of 6.6 percent, or $13.4 million. An interim rate increase of 5.8 percent was approved in November.
