GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi aircraft painting and maintenance firm is expanding, with plans to hire 15 workers.
Sunshine Aviation on Tuesday marked completion of a new hangar that the city of Grenada owns and the company will use. Sunshine is investing $50,000 of its own money, while the city and Mississippi Development Authority are each investing $150,000. MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the authority also loaned $192,000 and the Mississippi Department of Transportation provided other aid.
The company, which moved from Tennessee to Grenada in 2013, now has three workers.
Owner Jim Lamberth says the new hangar will allow the company to paint larger private aircraft.