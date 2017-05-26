MONONA, Iowa (AP) — A Clayton County plant slated for closure this year will remain open.

A Commercial Vehicle Group filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the company's Monona plant will not be closed, as announced last July.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qiXZoQ ) that the company had planned to move the plant production to a facility in Agua Prieta, Mexico. But the May 24 SEC filing also says the plans changed because of "production challenges with new launches, elevated seasonal orders and a tight labor market in Agua Prieta."

As of July last year the Monona plant employed nearly 150 people to produce wire harness electrical systems.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

___

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags