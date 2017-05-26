MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. will begin making part of the F-35 fighter jet in Mississippi, investing $3.7 million and adding 60 jobs over the next four years.
The defense contractor and Gov. Phil Bryant made the announcement Friday. Northrop Grumman, based in Bethesda, Maryland, currently has 50 employees in the Gulf Coast town of Moss Point assembling military drones.
The company is in line to get more than $3.4 million in state and local aid. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state will provide $1.75 million to pay for building improvements, equipment and training. Jackson County will provide $685,000 to improve the publicly-owned building.
Northrop Grumman will be eligible to receive up to $1 million in worker income taxes because the company pays wages higher than the state average.