PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has determined a pair of workers weren't planning mayhem by using a single security badge to get into a Massachusetts nuclear power plant; one worker had simply forgotten his badge.
A yearlong investigation into the 2016 incident determined the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station workers were "tailgating" — scanning in and out of a secure area with one worker's badge then handing it over to another worker to gain entry.
The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2gZ9f5m ) the proper procedure for a forgotten badge is to contact security and obtain a visitor's pass.
The incident was reported by a witness who said the men looked like they were planning something at the Plymouth plant. When interviewed, the men said they didn't know they weren't allowed to tailgate.
———
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com