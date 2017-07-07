COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) — A group opposing a natural gas pipeline slated to go through land owned by some Pennsylvania nuns has built a prayer chapel on the proposed right of way.

Lancaster Against Pipelines and the sisters, The Adorers of the Blood of Christ, plan to dedicate the chapel at a prayer service on Sunday.

Williams Partners is the group building the pipeline across 183 miles of Pennsylvania. It has asked a Lancaster County judge for an emergency order to seize the land. A ruling on that is pending.

The company's spokesman says the chapel is a "blatant attempt to impede pipeline construction."

The nuns say in a press release that they "revere Earth as a sanctuary where all life is protected" and contend the pipeline violates their commitment to the environment.

