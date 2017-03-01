BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Office Depot's profit soared in the most recent quarter as the office supply retailer cut costs and benefited from an extra week in the period. But it also warned that it expected sales to fall as it continues to close stores and lose some customers.
Office Depot has been tweaking its business since its rival Staples Inc. dropped a $6.3 billion buyout offer that was blocked by a judge. A new CEO, Gerry Smith, joined the company on Monday to replace Roland Smith, who is retiring. It shut more than 120 stores in 2016, as part of a previously announced plan to close hundreds of stores, and plans to close about 75 of its remaining 1,400 stores this year. In September, it sold its European business and is looking for a buyer for its business in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and China.
Still, the company said Wednesday it expects sales to dip this year, but did not say by how much. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue to fall about 6 percent this year from $11.02 billion last year, according to FactSet.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company reported net income of $80 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with $15 million, or 3 cents per share, in the same period the year before. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share, meeting Wall Street expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $2.73 billion in the period, which fell short of the $2.74 billion that Wall Street foretasted, according to Zacks.
For the year, the company reported profit of $519 million, or 96 cents per share.
Shares of Office Depot Inc. slipped 3 cents to $4.14 before the stock market opened Wednesday. Its shares are down about 8 percent since the beginning of the year.
