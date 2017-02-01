DEWITT, Iowa -- The Ohnward Family of Banks and Ohnward Financial Advisor Services will host a Federal Reserve Bank economist at their 2017 Economic Summit on March 27.
William Strauss, senior economist and economic advisor for the Federal Reserve Board of Chicago, will keynote the summit. Strauss is responsible for analyzing the current performance of both the Midwest economy and the manufacturing sector for use in monetary policy.
The Economic Summit will be held at Tycoga Winery, Highway 61 and 196th St., DeWitt. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the program at 6 p.m.
The event is open to the public, but reservations are required by calling 866-320-6327 or email fas@ohnward.com.
Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. includes 22 financial offices in eastern Iowa including: Maquoketa State Bank; Ohnward Bank and Trust; First Central State Bank; and Gateway State Bank. Trust services are offered under the Ohnward banner which includes Ohnward Insurance Group, Central Realty, Ohnward Financial Advisor Services, Ohnward Farm Management, Ohnward Tax, Accounting and Business Services, Vosler Investment Group and Ohnward Wealth & Retirement offices.
The company employs more than 252 employees and is locally owned by shareholders living primarily in Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Jones and Linn counties.