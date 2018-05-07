In the more than three decades that Susan Leander has owned and operated Olathea Golf Course she has not golfed it "more than once."
Yet she knows every inch of the nine-hole golf course overlooking the Mississippi River from the seat of a lawnmower, from rescuing abandoned or injured wildlife, and from tending its hilly fareways and manicured greens like "her baby."
But for the first time in 33 years, the course with its stunning river views — between LeClaire and Princeton along Great River Road — did not open this spring. Instead, Leander closed the golf course to retire and now put the nearly 100 acres on the market for future housing development.
Realtor Dennis Stolk of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors' Farm and Land division, who is representing Leander, said the intent is to "market the land to an individual or individuals who would develop it."
He said the redevelopment got the go-ahead last week when the Scott County Board approved rezoning the course from agricultural-general to residential single-family, or R-1, zoning. Stolk said it likely will be sold in two large parcels "that all could be further subdivided."
"We anticipate it will be larger lots," he said, adding that he also expects it will be high-end homes.
The rezoning paved the way for a pending sale of two parcels to father-and-son Tom and Brock Faulhaber of Faulhaber Builders, who are purchasing about 27.5 acres of the former course to build homes for their families, he said.
According to Stolk, that leaves a 17-acre parcel on the lower side of the 98-acre property as well as 38 acres on the river bluff. Leander also is retaining about 16 acres, which includes her existing home, the clubhouse and farm buildings.
Tim Huey, Scott County's planning and development director, said he was surprised when he arrived at the county that Olathea wasn't surrounded by a housing development. "I've expected this rezoning for the past 20 years. I never expected it was coming in because the golf course is closing."
With an address of LeClaire, the course sits in unincorporated Scott County.
Stolk said he has had the listing a few years but up to now "it was for sale as an entire unit of land." I wasn't until this spring that Leander was ready to close and re-purpose the land, he said.
Leander's daughter, Jami Morash, said an earlier sale of the former driving range for a new home marked the beginning of the end. However, that sale allowed the course to continue to operate. But when the latest deal with Faulhabers happened, "We couldn't continue it as a course because they bought some of the holes."
Anyway, she said "Now it's time (for Mom) to retire and enjoy life."
Both women describe the decision as "bittersweet."
"That's the perfect word for it," said Morash, who grew up working at the golf course — washing carts, mowing and picking up golf balls.
Her mother admits "I've done a lot of crying over it. Now I'm done."
The acres of land not only was her livelihood, but the farmstead that belonged to her parents, Harold and Georgianna Haessler, and the place where she was raised.
The golf course, though, she said "was my husband's dream." The couple developed it with her now late parents, and her mother-in-law Gloria Leander, who just retired from managing the clubhouse after the 2016 season. She and Susan Leander were the last remaining partners in the business.
Sadly, Randy Leander developed a brain tumor in 1984 when the course was under construction. "He wanted to play it," Susan Leander recalled. They opened it in June 1984 just for him to get to golf on the nine-hole course. But he died March 17, 1985, before it was unveiled to the public that June.
When her husband first got sick, Leander remembered "I wanted to quit. But he wanted to see it... then it became my baby."
She said the land has a rich Indian history. Its name Olathea means "Oh how beautiful," which is what the Fox Indians christened the land. In fact, the golf course's scorecards offered a small history lesson on how the Fox Indians migrated from Green Bay, Wisconsin, across the Mississippi and descended down to the Wapsipinicon River. But flooding sent them to higher ground near present-day Princeton and later three miles downriver to the site of Olathea.
Over the years, they have found arrowheads throughout the property.
"It's neat to have that history," she said.
With the course now closed and no hazards with golfers and flying golf balls, Morash said she and her children are spending more time enjoying the property. But she is amazed how her mom cannot give up the mowing and caring for it like when the course was open.
"It's lonely now," Leander said. "I used to have people in the clubhouse, on the course, walking around. We had a lot of fun, met a lot of nice people and our employees were fantastic."