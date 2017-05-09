Olympia Hotel Management has been selected to manage the new Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Quad Cities now under construction as part of a major redevelopment of East Moline's riverfront.
The dual-branded hotel project includes a 134-room Hyatt Place and a 99-room Hyatt House under one roof. The hotel is the anchor project for The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi, a mixed-use development on the former Case IH, or CNH, industrial site.
Designed by Legat Architects, with an office in Moline, the $40 million hotel is part of an $80 million redevelopment project by Great River Property Development.
"We are thrilled to continue building upon a strong relationship with Olympia Hotel Management on another great project," Mark Younadam, Hyatt's vice president of real estate and development, said in a news release. "We continue to see a growing trend with dual-brand hotels, which lets guests choose the right setting for their needs."
Olympia recently received Hyatt’s annual Operating Excellence award and collaborated with Hyatt and Legat on two Hyatt Place hotels: Hyatt Place Chicago-South/University Medical Center and Hyatt Place Cleveland/Westlake/Crocker Park.
The nine-story East Moline hotel will include a Hyatt Place for nightly stays and extended stays in the Hyatt House.
"This is another terrific opportunity for Olympia to play an active role in a transformative project, this time in the Quad-Cities," said John Schultzel, Olympia's vice president, hotel management.
It marks the first Quad-City hotel project for Olympia, headquartered in Portland, Maine. Part of The Olympia Companies, Olympia has 21 hotel projects under management or development across the country.
The company is led by President and CEO Kevin Mahaney, an Olympic Silver medalist and leader in capital asset management, business and real estate. It was originally founded as Erin Co. by his father, Larry Mahaney, in 1969. Kevin Mahaney took over the company in 1995, adding Olympia Development and Olympia Equity Investors.
The Bend of The Mighty Mississippi also will include retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and other amenities developed on the 132-acre site with one mile of unobstructed riverfront.
The Hyatts are scheduled to open in spring 2018.