FILE - This Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, shows a pair of Under Armour SpeedForm Gemini 2 Record Equipped running shoes, containing an embedded chip to track exercise, on display, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Under Armour announced it is cutting approximately 280 jobs from its global workforce and lowering its full-year revenue outlook, overshadowing a second-quarter performance that topped most expectations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)