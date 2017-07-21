NEW YORK (AP) — A popular online pet-care network is taking aim at a little-known law that makes paid pet-sitting illegal in New York City.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2uPCgXk ) says the app Rover.com hopes to get the law changed.

City Councilman Corey Johnson, a Manhattan Democrat, plans to draft legislation that could revise what he calls an impractical and "antiquated" law.

The current law bans boarding, feeding and grooming animals for a fee without a license. Permits are not granted to home pet-sitters. Fines start at $1,000.

Health Department spokesman Julien Martinez says licensing and inspections safeguard the health and safety of both pets and people.

The general counsel for Seattle-based Rover says many pet parents prefer a home environment. He also says home care can be cheaper and easier than boarding.

