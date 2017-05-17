Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC, staff will discuss the safety performance of the Quad-Cities nuclear power plant operated by Exelon during an open house May 25, in Port Byron. The two-unit plant is located in Cordova, Illinois, about 20 miles northeast of Moline.
The open house will be 5-6 p.m. at the River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., where full-time resident inspectors will describe oversight of the facility and plant performance in 2016. The plant operated safely in 2016 and all inspection findings were green or of very low safety significance which did not require increased oversight.
The annual assessment letter for the Quad-City plant and a notice for the open house are available on the NRC website, nrc.gov. Current plant performance information for Unit 1 and Unit 2 is also available.