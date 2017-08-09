Operator of big Montana coal plant will keep on running it

FILE - This Sept. 30, 2014 photo shows the Colstrip Steam Electric Station in Colstrip, Mont. The operator of one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the Western U.S. intends to keep running the 2,100-megawatt plant in an abrupt course reversal from last year's declaration that a new operator would be needed by mid-2018. The co-owners of the Colstrip Generating Station have decided Pennsylvania-based Talen Energy will keep running the southeastern Montana plant for the foreseeable future, Talen spokesman Todd Martin said Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)