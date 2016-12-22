WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — An outlet center near Philadelphia has been sold to a developer who wants to turn it into a mixed-use campus featuring offices, restaurants and retail stores.
Equus Capital Partners says one of its affiliates acquired the VF Outlet Center in Wyomissing and wants to convert the property into a walkable campus with outdoor paths and landscaped spaces.
Equus says UGI Energy Services is leasing 150,000 square feet of space for its headquarters and moving 200 jobs there.
The VF Outlet Center opened in 1970. It was one of the first outdoor retail centers of its kind.
Work is scheduled to begin in the spring and be finished by the end of 2018.