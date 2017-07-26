DAYTON, Iowa (AP) — The owner and publisher of the Dayton Review newspaper says health problems forced him to cease publication.
The Messenger reports (http://bit.ly/2v7zxII ) that the Webster County weekly had changed to a Christian focus after losing the county paper of record designation to the Dayton Leader.
The Review's owner, Glenn Schreiber, says his last edition was published June 21. He says closing down was a tough decision, "but it was primarily because of health reasons."
He bought the Review on Feb. 1, 2001. Schreiber also had owned the Gowrie News, which he sold in March.
